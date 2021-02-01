A starter for the Badgers entering last fall, Davis played in just two contests in 2020 due to injury. He had three receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown through the air, and also rushed eight times for 69 yards and one score. If healthy, Davis will likely be penciled in as a starter this upcoming season.

Davis joins Kendric Pryor, who also battled injuries last season, as key senior returnees for position coach Alvis Whitted this spring. Davis has started 15 games during his career at UW and has 99 total receptions for 1,164 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Pryor, who has 24 career starts, racked up 67 receptions for 849 yards and five receiving touchdowns during his time at UW.

"There's probably a pretty good chance, especially with how their years have gone with injury, so I think there's a pretty good chance there," coordinator Joe Rudolph said of the wide out duo and the possibility of them returning in mid-December. "I know coach (Paul Chyrst) has spoken with guys more directly and they've done more to share their feelings going forward. Knowing that they can always kind of change, but I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year."

Monday evening, BadgerBlitz.com also learned that senior defensive back Madison Cone will enter the transfer portal. A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Cone participated in 33 career games for the Badgers but in just two contests this past season. Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder and Eric Burrell played the bulk of the snaps at safety in 2020.

Cone is the UW's third known scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason, along with Jack Coan (Notre Dame) and Nakia Watson (undecided).