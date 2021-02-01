 Wisconsin will welcome back a key contributor on offense.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-01 19:20:29 -0600') }} football Edit

WR Danny Davis set to return while DB Madison Cone enters transfer portal

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis will be back for a fifth season in 2021, he announced Monday night.

A starter for the Badgers entering last fall, Davis played in just two contests in 2020 due to injury. He had three receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown through the air, and also rushed eight times for 69 yards and one score. If healthy, Davis will likely be penciled in as a starter this upcoming season.

Wide receiver Danny Davis will be back in 2021.
Wide receiver Danny Davis will be back in 2021. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Davis joins Kendric Pryor, who also battled injuries last season, as key senior returnees for position coach Alvis Whitted this spring. Davis has started 15 games during his career at UW and has 99 total receptions for 1,164 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Pryor, who has 24 career starts, racked up 67 receptions for 849 yards and five receiving touchdowns during his time at UW.

"There's probably a pretty good chance, especially with how their years have gone with injury, so I think there's a pretty good chance there," coordinator Joe Rudolph said of the wide out duo and the possibility of them returning in mid-December. "I know coach (Paul Chyrst) has spoken with guys more directly and they've done more to share their feelings going forward. Knowing that they can always kind of change, but I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year."

Monday evening, BadgerBlitz.com also learned that senior defensive back Madison Cone will enter the transfer portal. A member of the 2017 recruiting class, Cone participated in 33 career games for the Badgers but in just two contests this past season. Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder and Eric Burrell played the bulk of the snaps at safety in 2020.

Cone is the UW's third known scholarship player to enter the portal this offseason, along with Jack Coan (Notre Dame) and Nakia Watson (undecided).

Decisions for Wisconsin's Senior Class
Player Position  Eligibility  Decision 

Jack Coan

QB

Senior

Transfer/Notre Dame

Garrett Groshek

RB

R-Senior

Pro football

Mason Stokke

FB

R-Senior

Pro football

Danny Davis

WR

Senior

Returning

Kendric Pryor

WR

R-Senior

Returning

Jack Dunn

WR

R-Senior

Returning

Adam Krumholz

WR

R-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Gabe Lloyd

TE

R-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Cole Van Lanen

OL

R-Senior

Pro football

Jon Dietzen

OL

6YR-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Isaiahh Loudermilk

DE

R-Senior

Pro football

Garrett Rand

DE

R-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Noah Burks

OLB

R-Senior

Returning

Mike Maskalunas

ILB

R-Senior

Returning

Caesar Williams

CB

R-Senior

Returning

Kobe Knaak

CB

R-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Eric Burrell

S

R-Senior

Pro football

Madison Cone

S

Senior

Transfer portal

Colin Wilder

S

R-Senior

Returning

Josh Bernhagen

LS

R-Senior

Graduated/Moving on

Adam Bay

LS

Senior

Graduated/Moving on
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}