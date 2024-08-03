Wisconsin wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton spoke to the media during fall camp for the first time since the spring. The first-year coach touched on plenty of topics, from Here's everything Guiton said at his availability: *Authors note: Some questions and answers are rephrased for clarity.

Wisconsin wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Q: You talk about building consistency with the group; it's early, but what have you seen overall?

"I think you just hit it on the head, the consistency with the group. I thought we came out on the first day, you could tell we was ready to get into some football. We were excited, and a few of the details go out the window. You get back to them in day two and three and it looks a lot better. Just the consistency and seeing those details play in and play out, I think the guys are focused on it 24/7, I think we're making a big emphasis of it...Anytime you emphasize something, you go out there and try to get it done 1,000 miles-per-hour and that's what you're seeing right now in fall camp."

Q: How excited are you to see full pads tomorrow?

"I think the excitement is in knowing how good we can be. These guys see it happening every day and we get a chance to go watch the film and you see another guy that's holding his end of the rope, and you just only wanna do better for your end. For the wide receiver group, we watch other groups play ball. We just wanna make sure we're up there holding the same standard where, when the pads do go on, nothing changes. We do hard stuff, we do hard stuff 24/7 so, when the pads come on, it's just the same deal. We go execute and have a great day."

Q: Where have you seen Bryson Green's growth from spring and how has he emerged as one of the go-to guys?

"Bryson is one of those guys that's very literal with everything he does. You have to be really good with coaching Bryson because he's gonna take in everything you say and go do it exactly; it's kinda the epitome of the group, right? Anything you say, h'es gonna do it 1,000 miles-per-hour. He's a guy that, he has the power in his game. I came in and I first told him, look, I wanna add just a tad of finesse. I wanna keep that power in there, make sure we've got a little wiggle in the game. That's what he's kinda picked up and changed. Been able to get in and out of breaks smoother, in and out of releases smoother, and it's helping more downfield now, because that's when he can play more physical with guys now."

Q: Where would you say the most growth has happened with CJ Williams?

"Literally, he's running better. When I watch last year to this year, he's got a better stride gait, he's another one I mean, he asks the right questions. Anything you say, you gotta make sure you're on point. Because the next day he's gonna go out there and try to do it 1,000 miles-per-hour. That's our M.O, that's what we do. CJ is one of the guys that holds that standard and he goes out every day and does it. When he consistently does it, it pays off for him."

Q: Have you guys been limiting Will (Pauling), in terms of some of the team work?

"Just being conscious of it. It's easy to see. You look at last year, it's one guy back with that many catches. So we wanna see who else can step up and hold the rope. We know what we got in him. When he's out on the field it's easy to see. What happens when, maybe he has to step back a step? And that's it, nothing big."

Q: What have been the early returns on Trech (Kekahuna)?

"I'm excited about him. Just like every other name we've talked about, Trech is a guy that, everything he does, he does it really really fast within a phone booth. He's really quick, really twitchy. And I tell guys all the time, you have to know who you are. I want you to know who you are so you can use that ability to go be great. That's one thing that Trech has. He knows he's not 6-3, 200 pounds. So keep guys off of you. Keep them in space where they're not as quick as you, and now when you touch the ball you got 'em looking silly. And that's how he does."

Q: Where do you think this group can grow in terms of getting more yards per catch?

"Well, the versatility in the room has really picked up. It's always a room that had versatility in it, and now you got more guys on the outside that can go inside. And I think it's picking up the competition level to where every little detail these guys talk about, they have to be great at it because the next man is gonna step up and try to do it as well. We've gotten better at just creating RAC. I saw a lot of catch and then falling on the ground, things of that nature where, to me, that's what the play is called for...We have to get more. We have to create explosives by catching and turning our eyes downfield to get more out of it. That's the progress we've seen overall with our group. Our route integrity, that entails a lot. But understanding RPOs, drop-back game, and just, I think when you can win the game mentally, physically it's so much easier. That's the part we're getting down more. We did a great job in spring, now in fall camp we're able to take another step. So by the time the season comes I think we'll really reap the benefits of it."

Q: Joseph Griffin didn't get a chance to play in the spring; is it difficult for him to get up to speed?

"He's an older guy. Joe's an older guy, so he gets it. He knows there's gonna be a learning curve, he knows he doesn't know the offense as well as everyone else. He has to go through that process, and he's an older guy so I guess he's able to cope with it better than most freshman can coming in. I'm very excited to watch him. Obviously he's a big dude, very physical with natural strength about him. He sat on his butt for a little while, and now he gets a chance to come out and play a little ball and lift and run and things of that nature. It's a phase he's going through; I'm just happy he's an older guy so he knows how to go through it. He'll be okay. I can't wait to see him in the future."

Q: Is there anything about Arena Football that you can apply to the college game, or perhaps even the pro game?

"It was a lot of fun. I can't even remember all the rules right now. I had a lot of fun with Arena, little different style of game. I guess there's some things that relate to it, but I'd have to think about that one a bit."

Q: What do you need to see from Kyan-Berry Johnson?

"The things I need to see from him are things I tell the whole group, but his is probably more amplified is the consistency. The consistency on the field, the consistency off the field. Just everything in growing up and maturing, as all freshman need to do. He's a guy that gets it, knows it, and anything I'm saying right now he won't be surprised by it. I think when he does.make those strides, he's got a really really bright future. But right now, we're in that phase where we're in the hay. We're looking up and trying to get out of it, and we will. I'm in his corner and we'll make it."

Q: Why was it important for him to be roommates with Will down here?

"It was very important for Kyan to be roommates with Will because of the leadership that Will has taken. Will has taken a lot of leadership role from spring to now, and he's still learning. Every day, stepping up and trying to be more and more of a leader. I just think when you put some of that on a guy's plate, that's older, that has the success that Will has, he has to step it up to even another notch. That's been a really good deal for us, I think Will's done a great job at it, and it's just who he is and how he was raised. He's just a good due, and I thought it would be something good for Kyan to see every day how he's living, how he's going about the game, how he's going about studying for the game, how he's preparing for the next day. Every little aspect of trying to be an NFL football player."

Q: How do you view getting as many receivers as are ready to play out there in a game?

"It's all about understanding who is ready for those reps. Obviously, when you make a game plan, you kinda know when things are coming. You get to the red zone, you want certain people. You get in the field, it's a little different feel. Honestly, it is a feel. You wanna keep guys fresh. We talk about the fourth quarter around here, I wanna make sure the best guys are ready to roll, and they're fresh enough to go out there and go win the game."

Q: How many guys do you think that is?

"I'm not sure yet. I do love the competition that we have rolling right now. I do think we're pretty deep. I'd love to see us play 11-on-11 ball, just straight scrimmaging. Bringing the pressure on, when everybody's on the sideline, and just seeing who's gonna perform. I think that's the next step of it...I wanna see it when everybody's off to the side, when the lights are on. Hey, you gotta go perform. Nobody's out there helping you."

Q: What went into the decision to give Nate White a try at receiver?

"Giving him a chance. Giving Nate a chance. I think it's a good move for him, personally. From here, it's about the mindset of it, how he approaches it. Like I said, I'm in my guys' corner. I'll be in his corner and I'm here for him and I want him to do great things. So I can't wait to watch him, get my hands on him and see what we can do."

