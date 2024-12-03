WR Cameron Miller decommits from Wisconsin hours before Signing Day

Cameron Miller , who committed to the Badgers in May, announced his decommitment on Tuesday.

During his recruitment, Miller, from Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township, chose UW over Rutgers, Kentucky, Syracuse, and Michigan. The Wildcats are the program to watch moving forward, according to a source.

"The Badgers have this family feel. I got to know those guys and build a really close relationship," Miller told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "The plan that they have going on there feels like a total fit. That's where I want to be."

The Badgers now have 24 scholarship commitments in the 2024 class. Four-star Eugene Hilton is the only receiver UW is expected to sign on Wednesday.