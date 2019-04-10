After Hunter Wohler wrapped up a sophomore season in which he racked up 155 total tackles and five interceptions to go along with first-team all-state honors, the projected safety from Muskego High School felt playing Division 1 football could be option down the road.

Just a few months removed from a state title at Camp Randall Stadium, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect has four early scholarships offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern and Michigan State.



