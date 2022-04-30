Wofford transfer guard Max Klesmit announces commitment to Wisconsin

Klesmit, a 6-foot-3 guard from Neenah, Wis., played at Wofford for two seasons. He averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign. During his second year with the Terriers, he shot 44.6% from the field, 34% from three-point range and 83.7% from the free throw line.

Wisconsin continued to reload its backcourt with more in-state talent as Max Klesmit announced his intention to transfer to the program on Saturday.

Klesmit, who visited UW officially this weekend, finished his freshman season (2020-21) with 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest. He connected on 37.3% of his attempts from deep on way to 46.6% shooting overall. The class of 2020 signee held six offers, according to Rivals.com.

Wisconsin will see significant backcourt changes heading into the 2022-23 season. Veteran guard Brad Davison exhausted his eligibility, and consensus first-team All-American Johnny Davis declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Davis and Davison ranked first and second on the team in scoring, averaging 19.7 and 14.1 points per game last season, respectively. The former also claimed first-team all-conference and Big Ten player of the year honors as the program captured a share of the league's regular season title.

Backup guard Lorne Bowman II departed the team in early April and later committed to Horizon League program Oakland. The Michigan native played in 22 games, averaging three points and 10.4 minutes per contest.

Klesmit joins UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee as two players to commit to Wisconsin who were previously in the transfer portal. UW officially announced that McGee, a Racine (WI) St. Catherine's product, would join the program on April 13.