MADISON, Wis. – Like many of his fellow University of Wisconsin teammates, Badgers junior cornerback Faion Hicks experienced the gamut of emotions in the minutes, hours and days following the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall sports season. It’s part of the reason while he called it "a breath of fresh air" when the conference announced last month that he could start playing football again.

“Guys were excited. It’s just good to be back playing football,” he said. “It’s kind of tough to imagine being out a whole year of no football, no practicing. It was kind of tough to have that mindset of being hopeful with everything going on, but once we got that news, the whole group was just excited.”

