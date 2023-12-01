“I just have been keeping that same mentality I feel like I’ve always had,” Essegian said, “make the most of what I’ve got.”

Throw in a lingering back injury suffered in the season opener and Essegian’s sophomore campaign has not started how many would have predicted.

MADISON, Wis. – Through all the workouts of the fall preseason, it was clear which five players should start for the University of Wisconsin.

The transfer addition of A.J. Storr gave Wisconsin a needed piece, a 6-7 two-way wing who could create his shot and defend multiple positions. Putting him around an established point guard, a four-year starter at the two guard, and two veteran forwards gave the Badgers a dose of athleticism with its experience, but it put Essegian’s rising star back in a reserve role.

No conversation took place with Essegian, according to head coach Greg Gard, informing him of the decision because the sophomore shined in the role last season. He played the first 16 games off the bench before being elevated into the starting lineup. His production in both roles earned him a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after he averaged 11.7 ppg and shot 35.9 percent from three-point range.

Since 1998, only Devin Harris (2002), Alando Tucker (2003), Ethan Happ (2016) and Brad Davison (2018) averaged double figures as a freshman. Having a weapon in reserve was a luxury Wisconsin didn’t have down last season’s stretch run.

“To have a guy like him that can bring some scoring punches when we get him into a rhythm offensively, I think (it) only makes our team better,” Gard said. “I don’t think it was that much of a surprise to those inside these walls and watch practice every day, and how guys performed.”

What’s different is coming off the bench hobbled. Essegian was injured just over five minutes into his season opener after an Arkansas State player landed on his back during a box out and collapsed him like a taco. Essegian didn’t return to the game and while he has played in every game since, planting his feet on shot attempts or taking steps running all caused discomfort.

“(Recovery) was a little slower than I thought it was going to be,” Essegian said. “Backs are just tough. It’s every little movement. Really, it didn’t get back to full until about a couple of nights ago.”

Essegian played 12 minutes against Tennessee in his first game with the injury but played just over six minutes at Providence and against Robert Morris, and just over four minutes in UW’s win over Virginia.

A sharpshooter who broke the school's freshman record with 69 made 3-point field goals, Essegian was just 2-for-9 from the floor with no three-pointers until making his first one of the season against SMU in UW’s sixth game.

To get him back into an offensive flow, Gard put Essegian on the scout team so to get attempt more shots within the rhythm of a possession.

“It’s getting back into the reps that I’ve always done as a shooter,” said Essegian, who is averaging 8.5 minutes off the bench. “The work that I’ve put in my whole life, to be able to get back to doing that on a consistent basis and being able to do that again is already starting to help.”

A healthy Essegian is essential for Wisconsin (5-2) to compete against some of the top teams on its schedule, including No.3 Marquette on Saturday afternoon (11:30 a.m./FOX). The Golden Eagles’ efficient offense (No.7 nationally according to Kenpom) is run by guard Kam Jones (team-high 16 ppg, 19 assists to three turnovers) and All-American Tyler Kolek (11.9 ppg, team-high 36 assists).

Jones scored a game-high 26 points against Wisconsin last season, but the Badgers won, 80-77 in overtime, in part because it held Kolek to six points, went 12-fo-27 from three-point range, and got a lift from Essegian, who scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Through seven games this season, even without Essegian, the Wisconsin reserves are averaging 20.9 points per contest.

“I feel like we’ve already shown that the bench has been able to come in and be able to produce,” Essegian said. “We’re bringing that energy and that support. There are different guys doing it in different ways. The experience that we got from last year and bringing some of the freshmen and A.J. is huge. We’re all clicking right now.”

With his back regaining its strength, Essegian’s minutes have increased (13 against SMU and 14 against Western Illinois) over his last two contests. Against Western Illinois, he hit a season-high with two three-pointers. He is confident with his back healthy again that more shots are coming.

“As a shooter, you have a next-shot-is-going-in mentality,” Essegian said. “To finally see that first one go in, it did make a difference. It did help mentally but at the same time I was still going to keep shooting as a shooter does.”