Showing off his ingenuity, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey developed his own "virtual visit," which helped land a scholarship from Wisconsin on Monday.

Cancelled on-campus visits were not going to stand in Keith Miles Jr .'s way as the sophomore defensive lineman navigated his recruitment.

"We had a visit scheduled to Wisconsin between April 15-17," Miles Jr. told BadgerBlitz.com. "But since the coronavirus happened, I decided to come up with a virtual visit that would allow coaches to evaluate me. It has my measurables, my one-on-ones and how I am as a person."

Miles Jr., who already has close to 30 offers, is a bit of a pioneer during an uncertain time for recruits in all sports across the country.

"I'm using my platform as a national recruit and I'm showing other players, especially the class of 2021, that there is still an opportunity to be recruited despite on-campus visits, 7-on-7s and maybe summer and college camps being cancelled," Miles Jr. said. "It was great being home and working with my father and editor on the creation of my virtual visit.

"I created the concept with my father and all the footage he has from the last two years. And, quite frantically, if COVID-19 wouldn’t have happened, I would be focusing on my football and academics."

The Badgers joined a scholarship for Miles Jr. that previously included Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas, among others. He also is close with a prospect from the 2020 class who is headed to Madison this summer.

"I was talking back and forth with Coach (Saeed) Khalif, and after they saw my virtual visit they came to the conclusion that they wanted to offer me," Miles Jr. said. "They saw my size, length and my twitchiness. Also from a character standpoint, I’m a great fit for their culture.

"It’s great to get an offer from a program that had so much success. And one of my friends from youth league with the Brick City Lions, Jalen Berger, committed there. Now I get the opportunity to learn more about the coaches and academics at Wisconsin and their 40-year plan. I do plan on making a visit there whenever college visits open up again."

Miles Jr., who has also been hearing from Clemson, LSU and Florida, would like to get out to the West Coast when campuses open back up.

"My parents want me to go see some of the Pac-12 schools like Oregon, Stanford and USC, but I'll virtual visit there until then," he said. "I''m hearing a lot from Georgia, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, but because I'm in the class of 2022 I don’t have much conversation other than when I reach out."