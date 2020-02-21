Wisconsin WR Coach Ted Gilmore Leaves for Michigan State
MADISON, Wis. – After his program finished the 2018 football season with an 8-5 record, head coach Paul Chryst didn’t have to replace any assistant coaches who were lured away by other programs.
He will not be as fortunate this time following the Badgers’ berth in the Rose Bowl.
It was announced Friday that wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Ted Gilmore is leaving the program to join Mel Tucker’s first staff at Michigan State. He will coach tight ends for the Spartans.
Gilmore joined Wisconsin from the Oakland Raiders when Chryst became the head coach in 2015 and added the title of passing game coordinator in 2017. He’s been largely responsible for developing receivers Danny Davis Alex Erickson and A.J. Taylor.
One of Gilmore’s biggest success stories is discovering Furman basketball commit Quintez Cephus, transforming the Macon, Georgia, native from a Division-1 basketball commit into one of the program’s best receivers in the last decade. Cephus led UW in catches (57), yards (901) and touchdowns (7), declaring for this spring’s NFL Draft.
Wisconsin is set up open spring practices sometime next month.
We are excited to announce that Ted Gilmore is joining @Coach_mtucker's offensive staff as a tight ends coach! Coach Gilmore has coached numerous NFL players, draft picks & All-Americans, and was named the 2011 WR Coach of the Year when he was at USC. Welcome Coach Gilmore! pic.twitter.com/lBy0p5Zo0w— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 21, 2020