MADISON, Wis. – After his program finished the 2018 football season with an 8-5 record, head coach Paul Chryst didn’t have to replace any assistant coaches who were lured away by other programs.

He will not be as fortunate this time following the Badgers’ berth in the Rose Bowl.

It was announced Friday that wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator Ted Gilmore is leaving the program to join Mel Tucker’s first staff at Michigan State. He will coach tight ends for the Spartans.

