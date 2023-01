Luke Fickell, who has coached for both the Buckeyes in Columbus and Bearcats in Cincinnati, has extensive recruiting ties in the state of Ohio.

Those connections will be put to the test in Wisconsin's pursuit of Jordan Marshall, a four-star tailback from Moeller High School. The Rivals250 tailback, a top target for Ohio State, among many other programs, visited Madison for the first time on Saturday for UW's junior day.