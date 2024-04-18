Defensive line is a glaring area of need for the Badgers, and has been a hot topic spanning multiple recruiting cycles at this point.

As part of the effort to fortify its defensive trenches, Wisconsin has identified Maple Grove, Minnesota native Abu Tarawallie in the 2025 class.

“It's just a good, well-rounded city and a well-rounded team, and just great coaching staff,” Tarawallie told BadgerBlitz.com.