The conference announced Wisconsin's opponents last month, setting the slate for the next era of Big Ten football. With the league adding Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC prior to next season, bringing the conference membership to 18 teams, the league will be eliminating divisions to rotate through opponents.

MADISON, Wis. – Opening the 2024 Big Ten schedule at USC and a November home matchup with Oregon highlight next year’s Wisconsin Big Ten schedule, which was unveiled Thursday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s September 28 conference opener at USC represents the Badgers' first game in Los Angeles since 1966. UW is 1-6 all-time against the Trojans but won the last meeting, 23-21, in the 2015 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

Oregon currently ranks No.6 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. Next year’s matchup on November 16 will be the first in the regular season since 2001. The Ducks have won the last three meetings, which include the 2012 and 2020 Rose Bowl.

As part of the realignment, Wisconsin won’t face current Big Ten West opponent Illinois next season but still drew a home game against Purdue (October 5) and road games at Nebraska (November 23) and Northwestern (October 19). The Badgers will also continue to face Iowa (November 2 in Iowa City) and Minnesota (November 30 in Madison) as designated protected rivals over at least the next five seasons.

The Badgers’ conference schedule also includes a road game at Rutgers (October 12) and hosting Penn State (October 26).

With the Badgers playing five conference road games, Wisconsin will host three nonconference games, including playing Alabama on September 14. The meeting will mark just the fourth time an SEC team has played at Camp Randall Stadium and the first since Sept. 1971.

“Camp Randall Stadium is going to host some of college football’s great brand names over the next five years and all of us here at UW Athletics could not be more excited,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said last month. “Wisconsin is in the right place at the right time. We are here to compete for championships against the best that college football has to offer.”