Allen, who played 108 snaps for Wisconsin in 2022, according to PFF, is expected to rejoin UW's receiver room in 2023.

Markus Allen , who announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Oct. 17, has withdrawn his name, according to a source.

Allen's decision comes one day after reports surfaced that Wisconsin would bring on Phil Longo's as its offensive coordinator. Last season at North Carolina, Longo's unit ranked 15th in the country with 473.6 yards per game and ninth with 317.2 passing yards per game in 2022. Wisconsin ranked 91st (362.8 yards) and 112th (189.5 yards), respectively, in comparison.

While in the portal, Allen actually committed to Minnesota on Nov. 28 but backed away from that decision on Dec. 7.

During his redshirt 2021 season, Allen appeared in two games for Wisconsin, where he caught three passes for 65 yards.

This season, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound talent hauled in seven passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in six games. Allen did not play in Saturday's 34-28 loss to Michigan State announced his decision to enter the portal soon after.

Allen was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 247 in the 2021 recruiting class coming out of Northmont (Oh.). He originally committed to Michigan before eventually signing with Wisconsin.

Coming out of high school, Allen had other notable offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Cincinnati, Boston College, Pitt, and others.

Allen rejoins a group at receiver for Wisconsin that is also expected to return Keontez Lewis, Skyler Bell, Chimere Dike and Dean Engram, among others, in 2023. Mike Brown, who came over with Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, will likely oversee the group.