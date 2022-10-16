Sunday evening, redshirt freshman Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. The wide receiver is the third player since Paul Chryst was let go to leave the progam, along with quarterback Deacon Hill and offensive tackle Logan Brown. In a statement, Allen, who played 108 snaps this year, according to PFF, thanked Wisconsin and Chryst for the opportunity. The 108 snaps were fourth behind Keontez Lewis (190), Skyler Bell (293) and Chimere Dike (322).

Allen joined the program as a four-star recruit and showed promise as a freshman with two catches against Rutgers and a 31-yard reception in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Against Ohio State this fall, Allen only played two snaps, which Chryst attributed to the flow of the game. This past week against the Spartans, he did not see the field. Allen was consistently listed in the two-deep depth chart this fall, along with Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. Redshirt junior Dean Engram is expected to assume a large role at receiver with Allen no longer with the program. With the new NCAA transfer rules, players that are part of a program that fire their head coach in-season are allowed to officially enter the transfer portal within a 30-day window of the firing date.

