Offered last May by the Wisconsin coaching staff, Kaleb Black traveled to Madison late Saturday for UW's Junior Day event on Sunday. The 2023 prospect noted the pleasant atmosphere on his visit to the program.

“Everything was great," Black told BadgerBlitz.com on Sunday evening. "They treated me with great hospitality. They welcomed me in with warming arms, open arms. The people here were very genuine, and it was all about a family. It’s like a brotherhood, a family. You can tell the type of environment.”