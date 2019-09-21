The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers open Big Ten play with a visit from the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday morning. Wisconsin is looking to grab its fifth consecutive victory at home against Michigan, which has not won in Madison since 2001. Both teams enter Saturday's contest at 2-0 and UW has outscored their first two opponents 110-0. Michigan, despite winning its opening two games, has struggled to find its footing early. This will be Paul Chryst's fourth timing facing Michigan, and he currently sits at 1-2 against the Wolverines. Along with out BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (Darren Lee)

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) TV: FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Joel Klatt will be the color commentator, and Jenny Taft will hold down sideline reporting duties. Where to stream the game: Via FoxSportsGo.com and the Fox Sports Go mobile app. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 83, XM 83.

STAFF PREDICTIONS: