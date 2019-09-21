No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin: How to watch, game predictions
The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers open Big Ten play with a visit from the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday morning.
Wisconsin is looking to grab its fifth consecutive victory at home against Michigan, which has not won in Madison since 2001. Both teams enter Saturday's contest at 2-0 and UW has outscored their first two opponents 110-0. Michigan, despite winning its opening two games, has struggled to find its footing early.
This will be Paul Chryst's fourth timing facing Michigan, and he currently sits at 1-2 against the Wolverines.
Along with out BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX will broadcast the Big Ten clash. Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Joel Klatt will be the color commentator, and Jenny Taft will hold down sideline reporting duties.
Where to stream the game: Via FoxSportsGo.com and the Fox Sports Go mobile app.
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. The iHeartRadio app is also an available option.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 83, XM 83.
STAFF PREDICTIONS:
Jon McNamara: I've paid a bit more attention to what is being written and talked about in in Michigan this week, and the consensus is that the Wolverines aren't expected to come back to Ann Arbor with a win. I think this is a team that is still trying to find its identity on offense, even though Michigan has some weapons on that side of the ball. Ultimately, I think Wisconsin's offense starts strong and never looks in the rearview mirror.
Wisconsin 31, Michigan 17
Jake Kocorowski: This is just one game, but one that can definitely be thought of as a litmus test to gauge just how good this Wisconsin squad could be in 2019. Michigan poses some challenges at wide receiver despite some sputtering against Army two weeks ago, and its defense will reload under coordinator Don Brown. However, I don’t trust the Wolverines’ ground game at this point, so the Badgers could make Jim Harbaugh’s offense one-dimensional. With some of the receiving targets UW possesses, along with junior running back Jonathan Taylor, I think Bucky gets a W to kick off the 2019 Big Ten Conference schedule.
Wisconsin 24, Michigan 17
Asher Low: This is it. Michigan week is finally here and Wisconsin finds themselves facing their first true test of the year. It's tough for fans to react to the first two weeks of UW football as the question looms: Can they keep this up against the class of the Big Ten? Well, I think significant questions have been answered in a positive way for UW through two weeks, even if those games came against teams that aren't the caliber of Michigan.
This defense has looked strong in every area. The secondary rotation has outperformed expectations, Wisconsin has been able to completely stifle the run, and the success has carried over to the offense. Quarterback Jack Coan will be the x-factor in the biggest test of his career so far. I will say my biggest reservation about this team, specifically in a tight game, is a missed field goal or two in a crucial moment. I think he plays well enough to win and the Badgers sneaks by the Wolverines.
Wisconsin 21, Michigan 20