With the NCAA making eligibility changes this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially allowing every player to play this season without impacting their four-year playing window, the Badgers are returning the majority of a defense that finished fifth in total (299.9 yards) and rush defense (96.1), ninth in scoring (17.4) and 10th in red-zone defense (72.2 percent).

MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is again going to have a lot of firepower at his fingertips.

The seniors returning for extra eligilibity in 2021 include linebackers Noah Burks and Mike Maskalunas, cornerback Caesar Williams and safety Collin Wilder. Juniors cornerback Faion Hicks and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn also said they will return, meaning the Badgers return a combined 131 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and three interceptions from those six players in 2020.

Add in nose tackle Keeanu Benton, outside linebacker Nick Herbig, inside linebacker Leo Chenal and safety Scott Nelson, as well as the reserves, and the Badgers will return 85.7 percent of their defensive tackles and 79.2 percent of their TFLs next season.

Only three defensive starters won’t be back in safety Eric Burrell and defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand.

Today marks the final day underclassmen can declare for the NFL Draft, but players who have completed four years of college have until March 1 to make their intentions known.

The Badgers have proven depth that can absorb the loss of Burrell but replacing both starting ends will be priority one for Leonhard and a new defensive line coach, as Inoke Breckterfield was hired last week at Vanderbilt after being a part of head coach Paul Chryst’s initial staff in 2015.

It’s the opposite situation with the offense. Running backs Garrett Groshek (draft) and Nakia Watson (transfer) won’t be back, nor will starting linemen Cole Van Lanen (draft) and Jon Dietzen (retirement). Senior receiver Danny Davis has yet to announce a decision, but fellow senior receiver Kendric Pryor and junior tight end Jake Ferguson (UW’s leading receiver) both announced they will return.

Wisconsin is slated to begin spring practice sometime in March and open the season hosting Penn State on Sept. 4.