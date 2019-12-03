The College Football Playoff committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday evening, and the Wisconsin Badgers now sit as a top 10 program heading into the Big Ten Championship game this weekend.

After its 38-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, the committee bumped Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) up four spots to No. 8.

Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) remains No. 1 in the rankings, ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in the latest edition of the playoff rankings include Penn State (No. 10), Michigan (No. 14), Iowa (No. 16) and Minnesota (No. 18). The Nittany Lions remained in the same spot after its win against Rutgers, while the Gophers dropped 10 places after losing to the Badgers last weekend.