Wisconsin up to No. 8 in CFP; Badgers earn All-Big Ten honors
The College Football Playoff committee released its latest rankings on Tuesday evening, and the Wisconsin Badgers now sit as a top 10 program heading into the Big Ten Championship game this weekend.
After its 38-17 win over Minnesota on Saturday, the committee bumped Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) up four spots to No. 8.
Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) remains No. 1 in the rankings, ahead of No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.
Other Big Ten teams ranked in the latest edition of the playoff rankings include Penn State (No. 10), Michigan (No. 14), Iowa (No. 16) and Minnesota (No. 18). The Nittany Lions remained in the same spot after its win against Rutgers, while the Gophers dropped 10 places after losing to the Badgers last weekend.
THREE BADGERS NAMED CONSENSUS ALL-CONFERENCE SELECTIONS
Also on Tuesday, the Big Ten released its defensive and special teams all-conference selections, and three Badgers received honors.
Outside linebacker Zack Baun claimed a consensus first-team selection by the media and coaches, while inside linebacker Chris Orr found himself with consensus second-team honors. The duo each have registered 11.5 sacks heading into the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State (7 p.m. CT, FOX).
Orr and Baun place first and third on the team in tackles with 71 and 62, respectively. The latter leads the defense in tackles for loss (18.5), and the former currently ranks second (13.5). The duo have also combined for 18 quarterback hurries.
Sophomore wide receiver Aron Cruickshank claimed consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors as a kickoff returner. Along with his 89-yard return for a touchdown at Nebraska in November, he has averaged 26.6 yards per attempt -- good for second in the conference.
Several Badgers also received All-Big Ten honorable mention selections. From the coaches, that included safety Eric Burrell, defensive end Matt Henningsen, cornerback Faion Hicks and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk. The media named Burrell, Hicks, Loudermilk and sophomore cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to that distinction.