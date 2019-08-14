Wisconsin teased it on Monday evening, and 18 hours later, the program unveiled a new alternate uniform the team will wear for its Sept. 28 showdown against Northwestern.

As seen below, Wisconsin will wear tan pants with a small "W" within a circle on the upper left leg. The white helmet details a red "UW" on the right and left side each with a red stripe down the middle. The red jersey also holds the word "UW" above the players' respective jersey number, and the Badgers will also wear black cleats.