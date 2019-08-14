News More News
Wisconsin unveils alternate uniform for Sept. 28 game against Northwestern

Jake Kocorowski
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Wisconsin teased it on Monday evening, and 18 hours later, the program unveiled a new alternate uniform the team will wear for its Sept. 28 showdown against Northwestern.

As seen below, Wisconsin will wear tan pants with a small "W" within a circle on the upper left leg. The white helmet details a red "UW" on the right and left side each with a red stripe down the middle. The red jersey also holds the word "UW" above the players' respective jersey number, and the Badgers will also wear black cleats.

Credit: UW Athletic Communications

For that matter, Northwestern also revealed their alternate "throwback" look for the contest as well, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald did so with the help of the Wildcats' defensive coordinator (and also former Wisconsin assistant) Mike Hankwitz:

Check out the hype video below and the players' response to the uniforms:

Credit: UW Athletic Communications
