Wisconsin unveils alternate uniform for Sept. 28 game against Northwestern
Wisconsin teased it on Monday evening, and 18 hours later, the program unveiled a new alternate uniform the team will wear for its Sept. 28 showdown against Northwestern.
As seen below, Wisconsin will wear tan pants with a small "W" within a circle on the upper left leg. The white helmet details a red "UW" on the right and left side each with a red stripe down the middle. The red jersey also holds the word "UW" above the players' respective jersey number, and the Badgers will also wear black cleats.
For that matter, Northwestern also revealed their alternate "throwback" look for the contest as well, and head coach Pat Fitzgerald did so with the help of the Wildcats' defensive coordinator (and also former Wisconsin assistant) Mike Hankwitz:
We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2019
Mike Hankwitz is a legend. #GoCats x #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/sJq61zV44d— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 14, 2019
Check out the hype video below and the players' response to the uniforms:
Nothin' but ❄️❄️❄️#CFB150 || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/e4G565A6ZF— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 14, 2019
Today. Noon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZtYrtWMq2g— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 13, 2019