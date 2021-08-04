Wisconsin unveils 2021 fall roster

Wisconsin released its 2021 roster on Wednesday, a day before its local media day and less than 48 hours away from the official start of fall camp. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down everything regarding the new kids in town, those who are not on the roster compared to spring ball, number changes, weight fluctuations and more. Writer's note: Information seen below comes from Wisconsin's 2021 roster sent to reporters via email earlier on Wednesday, not what is currently posted online.

NEW FACES (NON-FRESHMEN)

Wisconsin officially added three new non-freshmen to its program, according to the roster release. Defensive end Thomas Brunner, a former two-star prospect from the class of 2019, did not record any stats while playing for Northern Illinois. He is the older brother of 2022 four-star commit Joe Brunner. Neither did fellow defensive end Isaac Townsend, himself a third-year player who transferred from Oregon to Wisconsin earlier this year. Running back Chez Mellusi arrives in Madison having some playing experience at Clemson. The former three-star prospect played in 22 career games for the Tigers between 2019-20, rushing for 427 yards on over six yards per attempt with six rushing touchdowns.



New Additions to Wisconsin Football Roster (Non True-Freshman) Position Name Ht./Wt. Previous School Eligibility DE Tommy Brunner 6-3/254 Northern Illinois R-So. RB Chez Mellusi 5-11/204 Clemson Jr. DE Isaac Townsend 6-5/275 Oregon R-So.

*A note from UW on the fall camp roster: "Players are listed as though eligibility progressed normally in 2020, including for “redshirt” freshmen. Extra seasons of eligibility granted due to COVID-19’s impact on the 2020 season will be noted when they are utilized following a player’s regular senior season. Eligibility listings for players who are utilizing an extra season of eligibility in 2021 are noted with the “Sr.^” designation."

NOTABLES NOT ON THE FALL CAMP ROSTER

Compared to the spring camp roster released earlier this year, here is who not currently on the fall camp roster: *Wide receiver Cooper Nelson (walk-on from Sun Prairie) *Inside linebacker Malik Reed (transferred to Arizona after spring football) *Safety Titus Toler. The former three-star safety from the 2019 class "is applying for a medical exemption due to injuries and is still enrolled as a student," according to a UW official. *Quarterback Daniel Wright (announced in July that he was in transfer portal).

NUMBER CHANGES

The following Badgers changed their numbers from last year to this year: *Inside linebacker Leo Chenal: No. 5 (from No. 45 -- happened during the spring) *Fullback Quan Easterling: No. 43 (from No. 28) *Tight end Jaylan Franklin: No. 81 (from No. 42) *Cornerback Max Lofy: No. 12 (from No. 17) *Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles: No. 54 (from No. 76 -- happened during the spring) *Defensive lineman Gio Paez: No. 94 (from No. 51) *Safety Preston Zachman: No. 14 (from No. 43)

TRUE FRESHMEN

Wisconsin adds 22 first-year players to this year's roster. Six -- Al Ashford III, T.J. Bollers, Jake Chaney, Mike Jarvis, Riley Mahlman and Jack Pugh -- started their Wisconsin careers in the spring as early enrollees.

Wisconsin's 2021 True Freshmen Jersey Number Name Position Height Weight 34 Jackson Acker RB 6-1 229 46 Ayo Adebogun OLB 6-2 214 0 Braelon Allen RB 6-2 238 4 Markus Allen WR 6-1 215 48 Owen Arnett* S 5-11 215 27 Al Ashford III CB 6-0 175 11 Skyler Bell WR 6-0 190 67 JP Benzschawel OL 6-6 302 3 T.J. Bollers OLB 6-2 258 36 Grover Bortolotti* RB 5-9 188 36 Jake Chaney ILB 5-11 222 22 Loyal Crawford RB 5-11 195 2 Ricardo Hallman CB 5-10 173 10 Deacon Hill QB 6-3 248 97 Mike Jarvis DL 6-4 274 71 Riley Mahlman OL 6-8 300 30 Alex Moeller* WR 5-11 166 17 Darryl Peterson OLB 6-1 247 47 Jack Pugh TE 6-5 241 25 Jake Ratzlaff ILB 6-2 206 28 Antwan Roberts RB 6-1 195 66 Nolan Rucci OL 6-8 294 45 Garrison Solliday* ILB 5-11 230 51 Bryan Sanborn ILB 6-1 229 29 Nate Van Zelst* K 5-11 189 24 Hunter Wohler S 6-2 201 69 Zachary Zei* LS 6-2 214

NOTABLE WEIGHT CHANGES

As a disclaimer: Wisconsin only updates its roster weights twice a year -- once before spring practices and once before fall camp. Here are the most noticeable weight changes between the two released rosters: *Defensive end Michael Balistreri: 276 pounds from 290 (-14) *Running back Jalen Berger: 203 pounds from 209 (-6) *Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini: 306 pounds from 299 (+7) *Offensive lineman Logan Brown: 311 pounds from 305 (+6) *Tight end Clay Cundiff: 244 pounds from 251 (-7) *Tight end Cole Dakovich: 239 pounds from 249 (-10) *Fullback Quan Easterling: 239 pounds from 232 (+7) *Outside linebacker Kaden Johnson: 233 pounds from 240 (-7) *Defensive end Rodas Johnson: 286 pounds from 280 (+6) *Tight end Cam Large: 245 pounds from 255 (-10) *Kicker Collin Larsh: 194 pounds from 188 (+6) *Cornerback Max Lofy: 181 pounds from 188 (-7) *Offensive lineman Kayden Lyles: 312 pounds from 323 (-11) *Offensive lineman Riley Mahlman: 300 pounds from 289 (+11) *Defensive end Cade McDonald: 278 pounds from 272 (+6) *Kicker/punter Gavin Meyers: 190 pounds from 196 (-6) *Offensive lineman Jack Nelson: 304 pounds from 297 (+7) *Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta: 227 pounds from 234 (-7) *Tight end Jack Pugh: 241 pounds from 229 (+12) *Punter/holder Conor Schlichting: 237 pounds from 231 (+6) *Offensive lineman Josh Seltzner: 310 pounds from 322 (-12) *Defensive lineman James Thompson Jr.: 290 pounds from 276 (+14) *Offensive lineman Sean Timmis: 306 pounds from 300 (+6) *Punter Andy Vujnovich: 230 pounds from 237 (-7) *Cornerback Amaun Williams: 182 pounds from 190 (-8) *Nose tackle Bryson Williams: 291 pounds from 280 (+11) *For BadgerBlitz.com's standards, we counted anything above a five-pound weight change between spring and fall rosters as "noticeable"

UP NEXT

Wisconsin holds its local media day inside Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday. BadgerBlitz.com will be there with more news, notes, and interviews with head coach Paul Chryst, assistant coaches, players and more. Stay tuned for updates and videos The Badgers kick off fall camp practice on Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT. The first 30 minutes are open to reporters. BadgerBlitz.com will be there.