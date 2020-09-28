But that changed on Sept. 1 for the junior athlete from Pennsylvania, who has recently been in contact with multiple members of the Badgers' coaching staff.

"I’ve talked to Coach (Joe) Rudolph, Coach (Saeed) Khalif and Coach (Jim) Leonhard," Yacamelli told BadgerBlitz.com. "The feedback has been very positive and encouraging. I love to hear from those guys."

A 6-foot, 195-pound junior from Penn Trafford High School, Yacamelli is hoping things continue to move in the right direction with UW.

"Wisconsin is a part of the Big Ten." Yacamelli said. "I know that it is a very competitive conference, which is something that is important to me. Also, Wisconsin is known for having great football teams and a great all around program.

"I’m not really sure if they're close to offering. I’m new to the recruiting game, but they are in contact with me every week."

Most schools like Yacamelli's athleticism and versatility. At the high school level, he plays running back, receiver, defensive back, linebacker and on special teams. And in a 56-0 win over Shaler last Friday, Yacamelli, who recently picked up his first scholarship, ran for three touchdowns and returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score.

"I’m not sure, but I’m willing to play anywhere they need me," Yacamelli said about his future position in college. "I have been hearing from some schools in the Big Ten, ACC, MAC and Ivy League.

"It felt unreal to get my first offer and I loved hearing from Penn. It’s a great opportunity to continue my football career. I feel like they liked my athletic abilities. They liked my explosive, quickness and speed. They commented on my offseason videos of me jumping and working out."

Yacamelli plans to follow his grandfather's advice when it comes time to make a final decision.

"My grandpa played at the University of Maryland, and he always tells me you gotta go where you are wanted," Yacamelli said. "Academics are always important, but I want to go where I am wanted."