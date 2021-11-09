 Wisconsin Football: True freshman tracker after Week 10
Wisconsin true freshmen tracker after Week 10

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

Wisconsin may be known for its developmental program, but that has not stopped some true freshmen from making an impact during their respective first years in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent, notable true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones have done so this year?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicle the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen will be separated into two groups -- those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those that have yet to hit that mark.

OVER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Safety Hunter Wohler
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

9

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers

12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defended
True freshman running back Braelon Allen (0)
True freshman running back Braelon Allen (0) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Running Back Braelon Allen
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

8

Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers

93 carries, 661 yards, 6 touchdowns; 1 reception, 9 yards
Inside Linebacker Jake Chaney
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

6

Notre Dame, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Rutgers

1 tackle

UNDER THE FOUR-GAME THRESHOLD

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

2

Eastern Michigan, Rutgers

1 tackle, 1 pass defended
Running back Jackson Acker
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

3 carries, 24 yards, 1 touchdown
Wide Receiver Markus Allen
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

2 receptions, 34 yards; 1 carry, 4 yards
Running Back Grover Bortolotti
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

5 carries, 48 yards
Offensive Lineman Riley Mahlman
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

N/A
Outside Linebacker Darryl Peterson
# of Games Played  Games Played Official Stats

1

Rutgers

1 tackle

