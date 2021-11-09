Wisconsin true freshmen tracker after Week 10

Wisconsin may be known for its developmental program, but that has not stopped some true freshmen from making an impact during their respective first years in Madison.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (2017), wide receivers Danny Davis (2017) and Chimere Dike (2020), and outside linebacker Nick Herbig (2020) are among those recent, notable true freshmen who broke through to consistently contribute early. Which ones have done so this year?

BadgerBlitz.com presents our version of a Wisconsin true freshmen tracker for the 2021 season. We chronicle the number of games each first-year student-athlete has played so far, which contests they participated in, and their official stats.

These true freshmen will be separated into two groups -- those that have gone beyond the four-game threshold where they will not have a redshirt year, and those that have yet to hit that mark.