Wisconsin tosses out an offer to 2022 QB Brady Allen

Jon Budmayr has targeted his second scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class.

Friday, Wisconsin's quarterbacks coach extended an offer to Brady Allen, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore from Fort Branch High School in Indiana. He joins Devin Brown as quarterbacks in that class who hold a scholarship from the Badgers.

2022 quarterback Brady Allen picked up an offer from Wisconsin on Friday.
