Three ESPN-based networks--ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU--will provide television coverage of the 14 contests, but start times and specific network destination for each respective contest remains to be determined.

Fourteen teams from each conference will once again face off in the annual extravaganza, and the Wisconsin Badgers will head to Raleigh to face N.C. State on Wed., Dec. 4.

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced the matchups for the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Wisconsin owns a 3-0 all-time series lead against N.C. State, though December's matchup will be the first time the Badgers have played the Wolfpack on their home turf.

Last season on Nov. 27, UW pulled off a 79-75 win over the ACC foe inside the Kohl Center. Four Badgers scored in double figures, led by redshirt senior big man Ethan Happ (19 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) and redshirt sophomore guard D'Mitrik Trice (18 points, six assists).

Brad Davison and Aleem Ford both scored 12 points as well in the victory, though it was the former's defensive ability in drawing four charges that gained him notoriety in many national circles.