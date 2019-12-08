News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 14:20:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin to face Pac-12 champs Oregon in Rose Bowl Game

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

After winning the Big Ten West division, Wisconsin will play Pac-12 Conference champion Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.

UW (10-3) held the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its Big Ten Conference championship game loss to now No. 2 Ohio State. Oregon (11-2) jumped to No. 6 after its win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night.

QUICK LOOK AT OREGON

*College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6

*Record: 11-2 (Pac-12 Conference champion)

*Key wins over College Football Playoff ranked teams: Utah (No. 11), USC (No. 22)

*S&P+ ranking: No. 16

*Points per game: 35.9

*Opponents points per game: 15.7

*Rushing yards per game: 183.2

*Opponents rushing yards per game: 106.8

*Passing yards per game: 267.5

*Opponents' passing yards per game: 222.8

*Total offense per game: 450.7

*Opponents' total offense per game: 329.6

*Third-down conversions: 42.5%

*Opponents' third-down conversions: 33.5%

*Total turnovers created: 23 (19 interceptions, four fumble recoveries)

*Total turnovers given up: 10 (five interception, five fumbles lost)

*Sacks: 41

*Sacks allowed: 23

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}