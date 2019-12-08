After winning the Big Ten West division, Wisconsin will play Pac-12 Conference champion Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.

UW (10-3) held the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its Big Ten Conference championship game loss to now No. 2 Ohio State. Oregon (11-2) jumped to No. 6 after its win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night.