Wisconsin to face Pac-12 champs Oregon in Rose Bowl Game
After winning the Big Ten West division, Wisconsin will play Pac-12 Conference champion Oregon in the 106th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif.
UW (10-3) held the No. 8 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its Big Ten Conference championship game loss to now No. 2 Ohio State. Oregon (11-2) jumped to No. 6 after its win over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night.
The 106th Rose Bowl Game will be a rematch of the 2012 Granddaddy of Them All, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/OHz1yR6NI4— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 8, 2019
QUICK LOOK AT OREGON
*College Football Playoff ranking: No. 6
*Record: 11-2 (Pac-12 Conference champion)
*Key wins over College Football Playoff ranked teams: Utah (No. 11), USC (No. 22)
*S&P+ ranking: No. 16
*Points per game: 35.9
*Opponents points per game: 15.7
*Rushing yards per game: 183.2
*Opponents rushing yards per game: 106.8
*Passing yards per game: 267.5
*Opponents' passing yards per game: 222.8
*Total offense per game: 450.7
*Opponents' total offense per game: 329.6
*Third-down conversions: 42.5%
*Opponents' third-down conversions: 33.5%
*Total turnovers created: 23 (19 interceptions, four fumble recoveries)
*Total turnovers given up: 10 (five interception, five fumbles lost)
*Sacks: 41
*Sacks allowed: 23