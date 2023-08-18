Cundiff's departure from the program was especially surprising, as he was projected to be the team's top receiving tight end. He's since announced on Twitter that he has medically retired from football.

Madison — When Wisconsin released its fall camp roster on Aug. 2, tight ends Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach were two notable omissions. At the time, a UW spokesperson said they left the team "voluntarily."

“I’m gonna keep a lot of that between me and Clay, but it definitely was a surprise when we found out the day before, (having) a couple guys less in the tight end room," Hayden Rucci told reporters.

"But unfortunately, we find ourselves in this situation a lot in the Wisconsin tight end room so it’s always just working with what you got," he continued.

First year tight ends coach Nate Letton said he spoke with Cundiff and Eschenbach the Monday before the Badgers' first practice of fall camp.

“Not the plan, but it’s just one of those things," he said. "Everybody has to make decisions for themselves first. Obviously would’ve loved a little more (of a heads up) in that. Both those guys, in my experience, were awesome. So I wish them nothing but the best, and just really focused on who we have right now.”

The reason for Eschenbach's departure from the program is still unclear, and Letton says he'll let the would-be sixth-year senior address the situation when he feels ready.

"I think when Jack feels comfortable speaking on his behalf, I’ll let him do that," the coach said.

Last season, Cundiff and Eschenbach were Wisconsin's most productive tight ends. Cundiff only played in four games but caught nine passes for 131 yards and two scores. Eschenbach played in all 13 and reeled in 14 catches for 120 yards. The Badgers' returning tight ends have just nine career receptions combined.

While there's now a distinct lack of experience and production in Letton's room, Rucci believes the situation will give new faces a chance to shine.

“Clay my year, Esch a year older, big leaders and contributors to the room. But I think that just gives other guys an opportunity to step up and show the unit and the team what we got," he said.



