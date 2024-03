Matt Sieg, a native of McDonald, Pennsylvania — some 20 minutes outside of Pittsburgh — has already gotten plenty of attention from east coast schools.

The Wisconsin offer, however, caught him by surprise.

"(Safeties coach Alex Grinch) just told my coach for me to give him a call and he had good news," Sieg told BadgerBlitz.com. “We talked for a good five minutes and right at the end, I thought he was gonna hang up and he sprung it on me... Kinda came out of nowhere."