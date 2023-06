The first time Ryan Ghea visited Wisconsin, he was in attendance at Camp Randall Stadium on a cold day in October. During that visit, the sophomore tight end watched the Badgers fall to Illinois, 34-10, a loss that ended Paul Chryst's career in Madison.

This past weekend, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end from Georgia, saw different side of the campus and city under first-year head coach Luke Fickell.