Wisconsin the first Power 5 offer for 2021 QB Ty Thompson
Offer No. 3 is out for Wisconsin at quarterback in the 2021 class.
Wednesday, position coach Jon Budmayr extended a scholarship to Ty Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 203-pound sophomore from Mesquite High School in Arizona. He joined J.J. McCarthy (La Grange Park, IL) and Jake Rubley (Highlands Ranch, CO) as offered signal callers in that cycle.
