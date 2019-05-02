News More News
football

Wisconsin the first Power 5 offer for 2021 QB Ty Thompson

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
Offer No. 3 is out for Wisconsin at quarterback in the 2021 class.

Wednesday, position coach Jon Budmayr extended a scholarship to Ty Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 203-pound sophomore from Mesquite High School in Arizona. He joined J.J. McCarthy (La Grange Park, IL) and Jake Rubley (Highlands Ranch, CO) as offered signal callers in that cycle.

Ty Thompson
