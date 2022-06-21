Wisconsin the first Big Ten offer for 2024 four-star QB Mabrey Mettauer
Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer already knew about the tradition in the Big Ten heading into his junior season at The Woodlands High School in Texas. So when he received his first offer from the conference back on June 15, excitement was all Mettauer could feel.
“That was super exciting for me because that’s the Big Ten and that was my first Big Ten offer," Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin’s big football, so I like that a lot.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news