Four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer already knew about the tradition in the Big Ten heading into his junior season at The Woodlands High School in Texas. So when he received his first offer from the conference back on June 15, excitement was all Mettauer could feel.

“That was super exciting for me because that’s the Big Ten and that was my first Big Ten offer," Mettauer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin’s big football, so I like that a lot.”