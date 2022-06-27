Three-star running back prospect Titus Cram made his first trip up to Madison earlier this month, and it is safe to say that he enjoyed his time.

Giving the experience a 10 out of 10 rating, Cram said it was “the best visit so far I’ve been to.”

“I would put it at a 10. I thought it was the best visit so far I’ve been to,” Cram told BadgerBlitz.com. "No. 1, the coaches were super nice. I liked hanging out with Coach (Al) Johnson, he’s really chill. And the place where Madison is located is super beautiful, and that was the perfect time to be there it seemed like. And it was just a beautiful campus.”