Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 10:14:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin targets Maryland linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin became Big Ten offer No. 5 for 2020 outside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green.

A 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior from St. Frances High School in Maryland, Hill-Green has been in contact with Badgers' assistant coach Mickey Turner.

Ltnuikaoxte0fziwjzay
Nikhai Hill-Green
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}