{{ timeAgo('2018-12-12 10:00:00 -0600') }}

Wisconsin targets Kansas wide out Daniel Jackson

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin is set to sign two prospects from Kansas later this month: four-star quarterback Graham Mertz (Blue Valley North) and three-star tight end Clay Cundiff (Bishop Carroll).

Hoping to keep some recruiting momentum going in the state, the Badgers offered 2020 wide receiver Daniel Jackson from Bishop Miege on Tuesday.

Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena
