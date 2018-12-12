Wisconsin targets Kansas wide out Daniel Jackson
Wisconsin is set to sign two prospects from Kansas later this month: four-star quarterback Graham Mertz (Blue Valley North) and three-star tight end Clay Cundiff (Bishop Carroll).
Hoping to keep some recruiting momentum going in the state, the Badgers offered 2020 wide receiver Daniel Jackson from Bishop Miege on Tuesday.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news