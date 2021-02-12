Wisconsin targets Boston College TE commit Jeremiah Franklin
Boston College was the first school to offer Jeremiah Franklin, and the junior tight end jumped on that opportunity last December.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect from Walkersville High School in Maryland, however, is still keeping his ear open to other schools. That list now includes Wisconsin, which offered Thursday evening.
