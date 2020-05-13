"I'm pretty excited about Wisconsin after all the things I've heard," Cooper told BadgerBlitz.com. "My uncle (Reese) ran track there, so I know a few things. I've been watching them growing up and it was good to pick up an offer from Wisconsin."

Tuesday, the 2022 wide receiver picked up an offer from Wisconsin, the school his uncle, Terry Reese , competed at in track and field.

Omar Cooper will likely be getting a phone call from his uncle in the near future.

The Badgers, led by assistant coach Bob Bostad, joined the race for the 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect from Lawrence North High School in Indiana.

"They got in touch with my head coach, so he told me I needed to get in touch with Coach Bostad," Cooper said. "I called him and he told me that Wisconsin wanted to offer. He said he liked my height and how I ran with the ball. He likes how aggressive I am attacking the ball and also my run after the catch.

"Coach Bostad said he liked the questions I asked - he thought I had good questions about football and Wisconsin."

Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kent State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan and West Virginia have also offered Cooper, who 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 13 touchdowns last fall.

"I'm in the most contact with Purdue and Indiana," Cooper said. "Those are the two schools I've been in contact with the most during the pandemic. I think Missouri could be close to offering. Maybe Notre Dame and Michigan State as well.

"I was planning on taking some visits but the coronavirus took that away. Of course I want to see Wisconsin now, along with Purdue, Indiana and West Virginia. I want to see all the schools that have offered me. I'm looking for a school that really wants me and shows that in their communication. I am also looking for a school that passes a lot and so I can be part of that offense."

In the 2022 class, UW has offered projected wide receivers Luther Burden (St. Louis, MO), Jerry Cross (Milwaukee, WI), Isaiah Horton (Nashville, TN), Tyler Morris (LaGrange Park, IL) and Cristian Driver (Argyle, TX).