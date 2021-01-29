Wisconsin taking a look at JUCO RB Michael Jamerson
Nakia Watson and Garrett Groshek were the top two tailbacks listed on Wisconsin's initial depth chart to start the 2020 season. Neither is with the group currently taking part in winter conditioning, with Groshek preparing for the NFL and Watson in the NCAA transfer portal.
Position coach John Settle will likely go into spring camp with freshman Jalen Berger atop the depth chart, followed by Issac Guerendo (12 career rushing attempts), walk-on Brady Schipper (12 career rushing attempts) and Julius Davis (one career rushing attempt). The lack of depth and experience has the Badgers looking at both transfer and junior-college options this offseason.
