{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 16:49:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Wisconsin taking a look at former Ohio State RB commit Darvon Hubbard

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin is currently involved with a handful of top national running backs in the 2020 cycle.

But if another offer goes out in the junior class, keep an eye on former Ohio State commit Darvon Hubbard, who has been in recent contact with assistant coach John Settle.

C69i9ivq6cval3g3loln
Darvon Hubbard
Rivals.com
{{ article.author_name }}