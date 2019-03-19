Wisconsin taking a look at former Ohio State RB commit Darvon Hubbard
Wisconsin is currently involved with a handful of top national running backs in the 2020 cycle.
But if another offer goes out in the junior class, keep an eye on former Ohio State commit Darvon Hubbard, who has been in recent contact with assistant coach John Settle.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news