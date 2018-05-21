Wisconsin taking a look at California DB Titus Toler
With a hole to fill at safety after Bryson Shaw's decommitment this spring, the Wisconsin coaching staff has been evaluating a handful of possible replacements in the 2019 class.
One player to watch on that list is Titus Toler, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior from St. John Bosco in California. The three-star prospect has been in contact with new outside linebackers coach Bobby April.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news