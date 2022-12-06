So on Tuesday afternoon, the sophomore tailback took to social media to control the narrative.

Braelon Allen seemingly didn't appreciate the rumors and speculation regarding his future at Wisconsin.

Allen was left answering questions about USC and Michigan during an appearance on 97.3 The Game earlier this fall. His response was as such: “The only thing I can really say for me is, On Wisconsin. And as long as Coach (Jim) Leonhard is here, that’s where I’ll be.”

Rumors also sparked when Michigan reporter Chris Balas responded to a comment about an elite level running back looking to enter the transfer portal and join Michigan. Balas said, “yes, it is Braelon Allen. But now that it’s out, we’ll see what happens.”

USC joined the list of connections to Allen after it was shared on Twitter that Allen had followed Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart and USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald.

“I honestly haven’t had any contact with Michigan and that’s the honest truth,” Allen said after Wisconsin's loss to Iowa. "I was taken aback by it because like I said, I had never talked to anybody from Michigan besides my friend, who I keep in contact with on a regular basis,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction, just a little surprised by it.

"I had to talk to the guys a little bit and just tell them that’s not true. I’m focused on you guys, focused on the guys in the room. I love you guys and I’m going to play for you until the end of the year.”

After Tuesday's communication from Allen, it appears those rumors will be put to rest.

It didn't take long for Allen to break onto the scene as a true freshman in 2021. At the young age of 17 years old, Allen erupted for 1,219 rushing yards over the final nine weeks of the season. He led Wisconsin and ranked No. 3 in the Big Ten with 1,268 total rushing yards.

The former four-star prospect was one of just four backs, along with Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017), to run for over 1,000 yards as a true freshmen in school history.

The freshman season landed Allen on the Walter Camp Freshman All-American team, along with consensus second-team All-Big Ten honors. He also earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors following an 108-yard performance against Army and a 129-yard game against Rutgers.

This fall, Allen rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns on 208 attempts. He was injured against Nebraska and missed UW's season finale against Minnesota due to injury.

Allen returns to lead a backfield that is also expected to include Chez Mellusi, Julius Davis and Jackson Acker in 2023. Reserve Isaac Guerendo, a key contributor this fall, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday.