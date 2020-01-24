A graduate transfer who will be eligible immediately, Shaw took to social media to thank his teammates and applaud his experiences since arriving on campus

After contributing 457 yards and five touchdowns as Wisconsin’s No.3 tailback in 2016, Shaw opened the 2017 season as the team’s starting tailback. He rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 59-10 victory over Utah State. Unfortunately for him, that game was the debut of true freshman Jonathan Taylor, who had 87 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries. One week later, Taylor became the starter and never gave up the job in one of the greatest careers for a college running back.

Shaw’s career became sidelined in the 2017 regular season finale when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament at Minnesota. He missed the entire 2018 season and was used sparingly this season, finishing with 18 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Shaw is the third player to announce his attention to graduate transfer this offseason. Reserve linebacker Christian Bell said shortly after the Rose Bowl that he would leave the program after 27 games, while linebacker Griffin Grady – who left the team prior to the season – would also explore other options.

With the departure of Shaw and Taylor leaving early for the NFL Draft, Wisconsin will look at returning contributors Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo and Nakia Watson, as well as redshirt freshman Julius Davis and incoming freshman Jalen Berger, to fill the void.