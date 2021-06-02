Wisconsin Tabs Chris McIntosh As School's Next Athletic Director

Wednesday, the University of Wisconsin announced that Chris McIntosh will be the next director for the Badgers athletic department. The former All-American offensive lineman will take over the position after Alvarez officially retires at the end of the month on June 30.

MADISON, Wis. – The man Barry Alvarez had been grooming to replace him has been deemed worthy of that opportunity.

“Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares about our student-athletes,” Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in a release. “He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things ‘the right way.’ Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics.”

McIntosh, a Pewaukee native, was reportedly the unanimous choice of the nine-member search committee to replace the 74-year-old Alvarez. Blank, who stated she would make the final decision, agreed and McIntosh was chosen over reported other finalists Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz and Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier, who was UW’s deputy athletic director from 2007 through 2013.

McIntosh, 44, has been involved at Wisconsin since helping the program win back-to-back Big Ten and Rose Bowl championships in 1998 and 1999. He was inducted into Wisconsin’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, the same year he began working with his alma mater as UW’s director of business development.

“I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I’m deeply honored to be able to succeed Barry Alvarez,” McIntosh said in the same release. “We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college.”

He was promoted to Alvarez’s senior staff a little more than a year later and was named the deputy athletic director in July 2017, charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources, and strategic planning.

While Alvarez refused to push for McIntosh to be his successor when the former announced his retirement in April, he didn’t hide his feelings about his successor.

“He loves Wisconsin,” Alvarez said. “He understands it. It means something to him. Very bright and he’s been outstanding. I’ve given him a lot of responsibility. He spearheaded many of the things we did in managing staff and how we managed everything throughout COVID. People know how I feel about Mac.”

McIntosh will be just the third UW Athletic Director in the past three decades.

“I’m confident that Chris will continue to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion best practices into the DNA of our Athletic Department, recognizing that these efforts are an important part of our success,” Blank said.

Pat Richter, who was in charge from 1989 to 2004, turned Wisconsin from downtrodden to profitable with the right hires in football (Alvarez) and men’s basketball (Bo Ryan). Richter picked Alvarez to replace him 2004 and Alvarez held the dual role of coach and athletic director for two seasons.

Alvarez, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 after winning 119 games, three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowls, saw his programs combine to win 16 national titles and 74 conference regular-season or tournament titles. UW also finished among the top 30 of the NACDA Director’s Cup 15 times in 18 years under Alvarez.