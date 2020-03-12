The news came just minutes before it was announced that the Big Ten, in addition other conferences around the country, have cancelled post-season basketball tournaments due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wisconsin will suspend its on-campus recruiting visits until further notice, according to a statement from Director of Player Personnel Saaed Khalif .

We will suspend all spring unofficial visits to the University of Wisconsin campus until further notice. Safety and welfare of our campus community and citizens abroad are our first priority. #onwisconsin

Wisconsin hosted two large junior day events on Feb. 1 and March 1. According to a handful of recruits, visits were also scheduled for spring practices in March and April at UW. Those, according to release, will no longer take place until further notice.



The Badgers have traditionally used the month of June to host both committed and uncommitted prospects for official visits. It is uncertain if those visits will be affected at this point.

UW announced Wednesday that face-to-face classes would be suspended until at least April 10.

Wisconsin currently has eight commitments in the 2021 recruiting class.