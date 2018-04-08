Madison Memorial linebacker Jeremiah Jordan was one of a handful of in-state prospects on Wisconsin's campus Friday for the Badgers' spring practice.
"The visit was great," Jordan told BadgerBlitz.com. "When I walked into the building I was greeted right away by Coach (Saeed) Kahlif. I had a few words with head coach Paul Chryst and then learned about the academics and the UW admission process.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news