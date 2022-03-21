Wisconsin spring roster released; Paul Chryst on coaching staff updates

MADiSON, WIS. -- Spring football will bloom for Wisconsin this week as the first of 15 practices commence inside the McClain Center on Tuesday.

UW released its 2022 spring roster on Monday afternoon, and head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters for over 40 minutes on several topics.

"I've liked what we've done this winter, and you've got four phases that you use to prepare, to get ready for a season," Chryst said as part of his nearly 10-minute opening remarks. "First phase is winter conditioning, and second phase, we're starting with spring practice. I like the guys that have stepped up and are starting to lead. I like their intentions and kind of the way they're going about their business."

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down a few key notes from the roster and some takeaways Chryst's discussion with the media regarding the coaching staff. Please note we will have plenty more from this availability in the coming days.