Wisconsin spring roster released; Paul Chryst on coaching staff updates
MADiSON, WIS. -- Spring football will bloom for Wisconsin this week as the first of 15 practices commence inside the McClain Center on Tuesday.
UW released its 2022 spring roster on Monday afternoon, and head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters for over 40 minutes on several topics.
"I've liked what we've done this winter, and you've got four phases that you use to prepare, to get ready for a season," Chryst said as part of his nearly 10-minute opening remarks. "First phase is winter conditioning, and second phase, we're starting with spring practice. I like the guys that have stepped up and are starting to lead. I like their intentions and kind of the way they're going about their business."
BadgerBlitz.com breaks down a few key notes from the roster and some takeaways Chryst's discussion with the media regarding the coaching staff. Please note we will have plenty more from this availability in the coming days.
SPRING ROSTER UNVEILED
Wisconsin revealed several notable update changes:
*Fourth-year junior Spencer Lytle moves from outside to inside linebacker. Lytle has played in 12 games the past two season, participating in six last season.
*Third-year sophomore Riley Nowakowski officially moves to fullback. The walk-on, listed as an outside linebacker all last season, worked with the group late last year.
*Joining Nowakowski at fullback is fellow walk-on Garrison Solliday, who moves from a larger inside linebacker room to offense.
*Walk-on Ross Gengler bumps out to the outside linebacker group from inside linebacker.
*Ayo Adebogun was not listed on the spring roster. The former outside linebacker "has decided to no longer play football," according to a UW official.
BadgerBlitz.com will look deeper at the new kids on the block -- the early enrollees and transfers -- along with notable weight changes/differences in the coming day.
WHO'S COACHING WHERE?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news