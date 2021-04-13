Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 7 Report: A.J. Abbott Makes Deep Impact
MADISON, WIS. -- The Wisconsin Badgers took to the field on a crisp Tuesday morning inside Camp Randall Stadium for its seventh spring football practice of 2021.
BadgerBlitz.com was there for the entirety of practice, and here are some of the highlights:
DISCLAIMER
This is just one session out of 15 Wisconsin has scheduled during the spring. During this set of practices, the coaching staff has the ability to experiment and try out things that they may not have the luxury of doing during fall camp and, obviously, the season.
BadgerBlitz.com will note key takeaways from each practice, but will also provide more overarching analysis as we're able to see more from inside Camp Randall Stadium this month. Stay tuned.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE/INJURY UPDATES
Among those notable Badgers who did not suit up and participate in practice on Saturday included the following:
*Outside linebackers Izayah Green-May and Riley Nowakowski (injury)
*Cornerback Deron Harrell (right leg) and Semar Melvin (right arm)
*Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas (core)
*Nose tackles Keeanu Benton (left leg) and Bryson Williams (right leg)
*Running backs Jalen Berger and Julius Davis (UW mentioned previously on Saturday that both had leg injuries)
Outside linebacker Noah Burks (COVID protocols), cornerback Faion Hicks (both legs) and wide receiver Kendric Pryor (left leg) all suited up and received some work during the session.
