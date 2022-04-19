Wisconsin Spring Practice No. 13 Recap: Airing it out

BadgerBlitz.com breaks down our observations and the notable events that took place during UW's 13th spring practice. As a disclaimer, these respective recaps highlight just one session and do not wholly encompass players' entire performances. For that matter, this time from late March through late April allows the staff and players to test their limits, so mistakes can happen without immense penalty.

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's offense aired it out with some success on Tuesday morning inside the McClain Center, but the defense created some takeaways of its own as the last week of spring ball began.

*It appeared to be a shaky start for quarterback Graham Mertz during some initial 11-on-11 reps, highlighted by a John Torchio interception where he perfectly stepped in and snagged QB1's throw over the middle. Mertz, however, rebounded as the practice wore on that started with a 9-on-9 period. During the next full 11-on-11 drive, he found wide receiver Chimere Dike for a completion of about 45ish yards against cornerback Justin Clark.

*On his next series, Mertz found Dike again -- this time around a 45-50 yard strike down the field for a touchdown. It was hard to pinpoint who was covering him among those in the defensive backfield, and if it was man coverage or another look the offense took advantage of.

*Clark and Dike have had some intriguing work against one another this spring. Mertz tried to hit one deep again to his No. 1 receiver later in practice, but Clark was tight with coverage.

*Wisconsin highlighted some of Mertz's throws as seen below. He performed better than the previous two sessions.