MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin conducted its 12th spring practice of 2021 on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium, the fourth open session for reporters to watch.

Overall, Jim Leonhard's unit looked better than the offense on Saturday, and part of that reason included the secondary hauling in three interceptions during the session. In the first team period, safety Preston Zachman became the recipient of a pick on an apparent overthrow from quarterback Graham Mertz.

During that same period, cornerback Dean Engram -- who appeared to work in the slot on this snap -- dove and made a spectacular interception on a Chase Wolf throw. Later on during skeleton drills, fellow corner Alexander Smith wound up with a pick in his hands due to wide receiver Kendric Pryor dropping and tipping up a Mertz pass.

The defense also turned up yet again in the backfield. I counted "pressures" from true freshman defensive lineman Mike Jarvis, inside linebackers Maema Njongmeta, Tatum Grass and Jake Chaney, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle and safety John Torchio.

Even if defenders didn't pick off a pass or rack up a would-be "sack," I noted on a couple "receptions" that Mertz needed to go through his progressions for a potential "check down" or even a "scramble" -- which demonstrated good coverage. Again, just one practice, but overall the defense looked good in my eyes.