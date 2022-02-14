Wisconsin slips to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll
Wisconsin, which split games against Michigan State and Rutgers week, dropped to No. 15 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) travel to Indiana on Tuesday and host Michigan on Sunday.
UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 5), Illinois (No. 12), Ohio State (No. 18) and Michigan State (No. 19).
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|
1
|
Gonzaga
|
21-2
|
2
|
Auburn
|
23-2
|
3
|
Arizona
|
22-2
|
4
|
Kentucky
|
21-4
|
5
|
Purdue
|
22-4
|
6
|
Kansas
|
20-4
|
7
|
Baylor
|
21-4
|
8
|
Providence
|
21-2
|
9
|
Duke
|
21-4
|
10
|
Villanova
|
19-6
|
11
|
Texas Tech
|
19-6
|
12
|
Illinois
|
18-6
|
13
|
UCLA
|
17-5
|
14
|
Houston
|
20-4
|
15
|
Wisconsin
|
19-5
|
16
|
Tennessee
|
18-6
|
17
|
USC
|
21-4
|
18
|
Ohio State
|
15-6
|
19
|
Michigan State
|
18-6
|
20
|
Texas
|
18-7
|
21
|
Murray State
|
24-2
|
22
|
Wyoming
|
21-3
|
23
|
Arkansas
|
19-6
|
24
|
UConn
|
17-7
|
25
|
Alabama
|
16-9
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1
CONFERENCE NEWS
Co-Player of the Week
Keegan Murray, Iowa
F – So. – 6-8 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Prairie/DME Sports Academy (FL)
Averaged 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 assists per game in Iowa’s two victories last week.
Co-Player of the Week
Geo Baker, Rutgers
G – Sr. – 6-4 – Derry, New Hampshire – Proctor Academy
Averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game in Rutgers’ two victories last week.
Freshman of the Week
Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
G – 6-7 – Pendleton, S.C. – Legacy Early College
Averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in Nebraska’s two games last week.
2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 15
P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., IND
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Nov. 22
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR
F: Caleb Furst, PUR
Nov. 29
P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Dec. 6
P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN
P: Brad Davison, Sr., WIS
F: Max Christie, MSU
F: Chucky Hepburn, WIS
Dec. 13
P: E.J. Liddell, Jr., OSU
P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR
F: Max Christie, MSU
Dec. 20
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
F: Kobe Bufkin, MICH
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Dec. 27
P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL
F: Max Christie, MSU
Jan. 3
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
F: Malaki Branham, OSU
Jan. 10
P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL
P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS
F: Max Christie, MSU
F: Malaki Branham, OSU
Jan. 17
P: Trent Frazier, Sr., ILL
F: Max Christie, MSU
Jan. 24
P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN
P: Hunter Dickinson, So., MICH
F: Caleb Houstan, MICH
Jan. 31
P: Jaden Ivey, So., PUR
F: Bryce McGowens, NEB
Feb. 7
P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL
F: Bryce McGowens, G, NEB
Feb. 14
P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA
P: Geo Baker, Sr., RU
F: Bryce McGowens, G, NEB
_________________________________________________
