 The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) travel to Indiana on Tuesday and host Michigan on Sunday.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-14 11:48:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Wisconsin slips to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin, which split games against Michigan State and Rutgers week, dropped to No. 15 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) travel to Indiana on Tuesday and host Michigan on Sunday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 5), Illinois (No. 12), Ohio State (No. 18) and Michigan State (No. 19).

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
AP POLL
Rank  Team  Record

1

Gonzaga

21-2

2

Auburn

23-2

3

Arizona

22-2

4

Kentucky

21-4

5

Purdue

22-4

6

Kansas

20-4

7

Baylor

21-4

8

Providence

21-2

9

Duke

21-4

10

Villanova

19-6

11

Texas Tech

19-6

12

Illinois

18-6

13

UCLA

17-5

14

Houston

20-4

15

Wisconsin

19-5

16

Tennessee

18-6

17

USC

21-4

18

Ohio State

15-6

19

Michigan State

18-6

20

Texas

18-7

21

Murray State

24-2

22

Wyoming

21-3

23

Arkansas

19-6

24

UConn

17-7

25

Alabama

16-9

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (FL) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1


CONFERENCE NEWS 

Co-Player of the Week

Keegan Murray, Iowa

F – So. – 6-8 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Prairie/DME Sports Academy (FL)

Averaged 33.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 assists per game in Iowa’s two victories last week.

Co-Player of the Week

Geo Baker, Rutgers

G – Sr. – 6-4 – Derry, New Hampshire – Proctor Academy

Averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block per game in Rutgers’ two victories last week.

Freshman of the Week

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

G – 6-7 – Pendleton, S.C. – Legacy Early College

Averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in Nebraska’s two games last week.

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 15

P: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jr., IND

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Nov. 22

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR

F: Caleb Furst, PUR

Nov. 29

P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Dec. 6

P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN

P: Brad Davison, Sr., WIS

F: Max Christie, MSU

F: Chucky Hepburn, WIS

Dec. 13

P: E.J. Liddell, Jr., OSU

P: Trevion Williams, Sr., PUR

F: Max Christie, MSU

Dec. 20

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

F: Kobe Bufkin, MICH

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Dec. 27

P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL

F: Max Christie, MSU

Jan. 3

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

F: Malaki Branham, OSU

Jan. 10

P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL

P: Johnny Davis, So., WIS

F: Max Christie, MSU

F: Malaki Branham, OSU

Jan. 17

P: Trent Frazier, Sr., ILL

F: Max Christie, MSU

Jan. 24

P: Payton Willis, Sr., MINN

P: Hunter Dickinson, So., MICH

F: Caleb Houstan, MICH

Jan. 31

P: Jaden Ivey, So., PUR

F: Bryce McGowens, NEB

Feb. 7

P: Kofi Cockburn, Jr., ILL

F: Bryce McGowens, G, NEB

Feb. 14

P: Keegan Murray, So., IOWA

P: Geo Baker, Sr., RU

F: Bryce McGowens, G, NEB

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}