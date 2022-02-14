Wisconsin slips to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Wisconsin, which split games against Michigan State and Rutgers week, dropped to No. 15 in the country in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) travel to Indiana on Tuesday and host Michigan on Sunday.

UW was one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the AP Poll, a list that also included Purdue (No. 5), Illinois (No. 12), Ohio State (No. 18) and Michigan State (No. 19).