"We are excited to announce the addition of Andrija to our program," head coach Greg Gard said in a release. "Since the conclusion of last season, our staff has been on a mission to find an impact big man to help our team going into next year. After watching all of the film, countless phone calls and zoom chats, we were fortunate to find such a tremendous player and person that will fit in perfectly with our program.

"Andrija has played a lot of high-level basketball against older and established competition. This experience has had a great impact on his development. His ability to play in the pick-and-roll as a finisher, plus his strength around the rim will fit perfectly with how our offense has continued to evolve. His strength and physicality will also help him transition defensively into playing in the Big Ten Conference."

According to the release, Vukovic recently played for KK Vršac in the Basketball League of Serbia. He averaged 6.1 points (66% FG), 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game during 13 minutes per contest. He also played for Crvena Zvezda U-19 team in the Junior ABA League during the 2022-23 season.

"As the landscape of college basketball continues to change, we are constantly looking to evolve and grow," Gard said in the same release. "This addition will not only help our current team, but it will also help us continue to establish our program as a great fit for players from across the entire globe.

"Being able to get a world-class education while playing at the highest level in college basketball is a dream come true for Andrija. We look forward to welcoming Andrija to Wisconsin and can't wait to get to work with him."

Vukovic is expected to compete for time with returning starter Steven Crowl, as well as reserves Nolan Winter and Chris Hodges.