For most of this calendar year, safety didn't look like a position Wisconsin would use a scholarship on in the 2019 class.

But as recruiting boards and rosters evolved throughout the year, it looks like the Badgers may find room for another defensive back in the senior cycle to join current commits Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams.

Saturday, the staff hosted Micahel Axelrood, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect from Evanston Township High School in Illinois.